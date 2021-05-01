Bihar chief secretary succumbs to Covid-19; CM Nitish Kumar condoles death

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh (59) died because of Covid complications at a private hospital in Patna on Friday. Singh, a 1985 batch IAS officer, had taken over as state chief secretary this February. Earlier, he had served as development commissioner.

Singh would be cremated with full state honours.

Singh is the third IAS officer who died of Covid complications in the state in the last three weeks, after health department additional health secretary Ravi Shankar Choudhary and Panchayati Raj department director Vijay Ranjan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Death of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh because of Covid infection is very painful… He was an able administrator and affable person. His death has caused an irreparable loss to world of administration”.

विभिन्न पदों पर रहते हुए उन्होंने अपनी भूमिका का बेहतर निर्वहन किया था।

उनके निधन से प्रशासनिक क्षेत्र में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। उनका अंतिम संस्कार राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया जाएगा।

ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said: “I am deeply moved by the untimely demise of chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh. I am speechless”.

Covid-19 claimed another death as Sukant (71), senior Bihar journalist and son of renowned Hindi littérateur Nagarjun, succumbed to the virus. Sukant, who last worked with Hindustan, had been suffering from cancer. Sukant was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital after getting infected and later shiffed to his house where he died on Friday.