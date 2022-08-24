scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

CBI raids RJD leaders in Bihar in land for jobs case on day of Nitish Govt’s floor test

Sources said the raids are being carried out at the premises of RJD treasurer and MLC Sunil Singh as well as two Rajya Sabha MPs from the party. CBI officials, however, did not disclose the identity of these leaders.

CBI raid at Sunil Singh residenceCentral agency officials carried out a raid at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

The CBI Wednesday launched search operations in Patna and Madhubani in Bihar against RJD leaders in connection with the “land for jobs” case it is probing against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

Sources said the raids are being carried out at the premises of RJD treasurer and MLC Sunil Singh as well as two Rajya Sabha MPs from the party. CBI officials, however, did not disclose the identity of these leaders.

This comes on a day when the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government backed by the RJD will face a test of majority in the Bihar Assembly.

Last month, CBI had arrested Bhola Yadav, the former OSD to Lalu Yadav when he was the railways minister, and a railways employee in connection with its probe into the case. The case pertains to allegations that Lalu Yadav and his family took land to provide jobs to people in the Indian Railways.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

The CBI had booked Lalu Yadav and his family members in a fresh case of corruption in May this year. The agency had also launched search operations at 17 locations on premises associated with Yadav and his family members, including his daughter Misa Bharti, among others.

The fresh case, according to the central probe agency, is based on allegations that when Lalu Yadav allegedly took land plots as bribes to give jobs to people when he was the railways minister in the UPA government.

The agency has alleged as many as 12 people were appointed in Group D posts in the Indian Railways from Patna when Lalu Yadav was the railways minister. In lieu of these appointments, family members of Lalu Yadav got seven plots of land in the city and elsewhere for a pittance. All these plots belonged to the families of those 12 people.

Advertisement

According to the CBI, Lalu Yadav’s family acquired over 1 lakh sq ft of land in this way for a meagre Rs 26 lakh when the then circle rate puts the cumulative value of the land at over Rs 4.39 crore.

The agency has named as many as 16 people, including Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, his daughters Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav and the beneficiaries of the entire process, as accused in the FIR. They together make up 16 accused.

The CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry in this regard in September last year.

Advertisement

Lalu Yadav has already been charge-sheeted in the case, also known as the IRCTC scam. The CBI in 2018 charge sheeted Yadav, his wife Rabri and son Tejashwi in the case.

The CBI has alleged that as the railways minister, Lalu Yadav favoured a company in the award of contracts of two IRCTC hotels for operation and maintenance. His family received a prime piece of land in Patna at a throwaway price from the owners of the company that bagged the contract as quid pro quo.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 09:14:08 am
Next Story

Harnaaz Sandhu cites Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee’s iconic answer on weight gain to call out trolls

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail
Booked for Prophet remarks

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures
Opinion

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Maharashtra: One-third of all deaths in 2021 during Delta Covid surge

Maharashtra: One-third of all deaths in 2021 during Delta Covid surge

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala
Delhi Confidential

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2023

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2023

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement