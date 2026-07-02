Bihar Cabinet nod to separate temple land from Buxar jail premises

AMONG THE 29 decisions taken by the Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday, a proposal was approved to carve out the Lord Vaman Temple from the premises of the high-security Buxar Central Jail. The move aims to separate the shrine for structural development, beautification and public access while keeping prison security unaffected.

Under the decision, the state government has sanctioned the segregation of 1 acre and 90 decimals of land, measuring 600 feet by 138 feet, from the prison complex on which the temple stands. To insulate the active prison wings and maintain security, the Cabinet approved the construction of a 14-ft-high boundary wall with barbed wire on three sides of the newly designated temple complex.