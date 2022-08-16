Bihar Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time. (PTI Photo)

The list of probable ministers from the RJD includes Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Bhai Virendra, Lalit Yadav, Anita Devi, Kumar Sarvjeet, Alok Mehta, Mohammed Shamim, Shahnawaz Alam, Sudhakar Singh, and Samir Mahaseth or Sanjay Gupta. Though there is likely to be a dominant Yadav presence in the Cabinet from the RJD quota, the party is also trying to accommodate non-Yadav Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders and Dalits in the ministerial council.

JD(U) insiders said Sanjay Jha, the water resources minister in the previous Cabinet, was openly named in a party meeting as one of the four persons responsible for taking Nitish back to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2017. At present “though there is still no clarity if Jha will be retained, what can go in his favour is the key role he played in bringing Ganga water to Nalanda and Gaya”, said a JD(U) source. Sheela Mandal may be dropped from the council of ministers as she is believed to be in former party leader RCP Singh’s camp.

As Nitish Kumar switches partners once again to remain Chief Minister of Bihar, much of the chatter has focussed on his apparent ideological flexibility. But behind his remarkable success as a survivor is a brain that has carried out experiments in social repackaging and political messaging that is possibly unmatched in the history of Indian politics.