Bihar Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health

Bihar Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded on Tuesday when about 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish is likely to retain most of its ministers, barring a name or two. Sources in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said the party might get 15 ministers, ally Congress two ministerial berths, and the JD(U) 12 ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan, PTI reported.
The JD(U) is likely to keep the portfolios of Home (it was with Nitish in the previous administration), Vigilance, Education, Building Construction, Minority Affairs, Social Welfare, and Water Resources and the RJD may get departments such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, Health, Road Construction, Disaster Management, and Environment and Forest. The RJD-JD(U) agreement on ministries is likely to be similar to the one Nitish had with the BJP.
The Cabinet expansion comes days after Nitish took oath as Chief Minister once again, with Tejashwi as his deputy, after parting ways with the BJP and re-joining the Mahagathbandhan alliance.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time. (PTI Photo)
The list of probable ministers from the RJD includes Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Bhai Virendra, Lalit Yadav, Anita Devi, Kumar Sarvjeet, Alok Mehta, Mohammed Shamim, Shahnawaz Alam, Sudhakar Singh, and Samir Mahaseth or Sanjay Gupta. Though there is likely to be a dominant Yadav presence in the Cabinet from the RJD quota, the party is also trying to accommodate non-Yadav Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders and Dalits in the ministerial council.
JD(U) insiders said Sanjay Jha, the water resources minister in the previous Cabinet, was openly named in a party meeting as one of the four persons responsible for taking Nitish back to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2017. At present “though there is still no clarity if Jha will be retained, what can go in his favour is the key role he played in bringing Ganga water to Nalanda and Gaya”, said a JD(U) source. Sheela Mandal may be dropped from the council of ministers as she is believed to be in former party leader RCP Singh’s camp.
As Nitish Kumar switches partners once again to remain Chief Minister of Bihar, much of the chatter has focussed on his apparent ideological flexibility. But behind his remarkable success as a survivor is a brain that has carried out experiments in social repackaging and political messaging that is possibly unmatched in the history of Indian politics.
There are three social groups that Nitish has focussed his political energies on — and they have over time come to constitute a social base that makes him indispensable to both the BJP and RJD in their attempts to form a government in Bihar. And Nitish has used this king-making leverage to remain king himself.
Post 1990, the Scheduled Castes (SC) of Bihar were attracted towards Lalu Prasad, but were quickly disillusioned by the Yadav dominance of his government. Nitish, who had broken away to form the Samata Party along with George Fernandes in 1994, realised the need to widen his base among the SCs. With Ram Vilas Paswan firmly in control of the Paswan vote — about 5 per cent of the state’s population — Nitish sought to target the remaining 12-13 per cent, which comprised Dalit communities such as the Ravidas and Musahars, who did not have a clear political patron.
At a glance: In an effective strength of 242 in the Bihar Assembly, the BJP stands at 77, the JDU at 45, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) 4, RJD 79, Congress 19, CPI(M-L) 12, CPI 4, while the AIMIM and Independent have a seat each. The JDU-RJD-HAM-Congress-CPI(M-L)-CPI grand alliance has a combined strength of 163. (ANI)
2020 Assembly polls: The 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar was a tight one with the National Democratic Alliance winning 125 seats, with BJP winning 74 of these, the Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) 4. This put the NDA just above the requisite 122-majority mark needed to form the government.
The RJD and its allies, on the other hand, had won 110 seats. The RJD finished as the single-largest party with 75 seats, while the Congress won a mere 19 seats. Of the 29 seats the Left parties had contested, they won in 16, with the CPI (ML-Liberation) winning 12 of them. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM had won five seats in the Seemanchal region of the state. Four of its MLAs have switched to the RJD. Read more.
Last week, JD(U) leader ended his alliance with the BJP and returned to the Mahagathbandhan, taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time. Along with him, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav too was administered the oath of office as the Deputy Chief Minister.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Nitish had urged all Opposition parties to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Let all parties stick together for the 2024 polls. All Opposition parties have to come forward,” he said, declining to comment on queries about moving to politics at the national level.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told The Indian Express that Nitish wanted to become Vice-President of the country. “Some Nitish Kumar aides approached the BJP state leadership with a message that he wanted to become Vice-President. This shows Nitish did nurse national ambitions,” he said. BJP MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Nitish Kumar distanced himself from us because of his national ambition for the 2024 polls. There can be no other reason.”
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar Cabinet is set to begin at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan in Patna, news agency PTI reported.
Among the invitees could be RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who was expected to arrive here on Monday night though party sources now claim he will be arriving on Tuesday by a morning flight. (PTI)
