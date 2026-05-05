Bihar government rejig: Samrat Choudhary Cabinet expansion on May 7

The recently formed Bihar government led by Bhartiya Janta Party leader Samrat Choudhary will have its first cabinet expansion on May 7.

State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said that the the expansion of cabinet will take place at Gandhi Maidan.

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: State BJP President Sanjay Saraogi says, “The cabinet expansion of CM Samrat Chaudhary will take place at Gandhi Maidan on 7 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior party leaders will be in attendance…” (Full… pic.twitter.com/9G44RkZi7z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior party leaders will also be in attendance, Saraogi added.

Speaking on the assembly elections results, Saraogi praised the clean and fair voting process and credited the Election Commission for ensuring smooth elections and dismissed claims by TMC, which alleged irregularities and voter suppression and alleged that TMC people used to stop people from voting.

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.