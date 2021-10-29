Bihar bypolls: RJD sees chance to upset JD (U) on both seats, NDA makes it a prestige issue to retain them

As Tarapur (Munger) and Kusheshwar Sthan (Darbhangs) Assembly segments go to bypolls on Saturday, RJD sees its best chance to wrest both seats from JD (U) while NDA has been making all efforts to retain the two seats. Though NDA enjoys simple majority of 126 in 243-member Bihar Assembly, RJD has been banking on social combination to win both seats, which could take combined Opposition tally fr 110 to 112 – only 10 short of majority. With NDA constituents, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikasshil Insaan Party, fledling, RJD-led Opposition sniffs an outside chance of toppling Nitish Kumar government. AIMIM with five its five MLAs may well support RJD if VIP and HAM (S), which have four legislators each, can switch its political allegiance.

Tarapur and Kusheshwar Sthan battles have boiled down to social calculations. With RJD playing its master stroke in fielding an OBC Vaishya candidate in Tarapur and scheduled caste Mushahar in Kushesgwar Sthan, JD (U) looks to be struggling on both seats with social combination weighing slightly in favour of RJD. With Congress also having fielded its candidates on both seats in seemingly friendly fight with RJD, the fight has become even more intense as margin of victory for JD (U) candidates on both seats were just over 7,000 votes in 2020 polls. The bypolls were necessitated because of death of JD (U) legislators Shashi Bhushan Hazari (Kusheshwar Sthan) and MewalalChoudhary (Tarapur).

Though it is Tarapur which is drawing more attenrion of media and politicians, Kusheshwar Sthan battle is as much absorbing. Kusheshwar Sthan has been traditionally a Congress seat till JD (U) upset Congress veteran Ashok Ram. RJD has given ticket to Ganesh Bharti, a scheduled caste Mushahar, which has over 35,000 population in the constituency. JD (U) candidate Aman Hazari, son of late Shashi Bhushan Hazari, is a scheduled caste Paswan, which has about 8,000 population. OBC Yadav has about 28,000 and Muslim has about 22,000 population. Upper castes have about 30,000 and EBC has about 32,000 population. RJD’s Muslim, Yadav and Mushahar combination look to give a slight lead to RJD. Congress candidate Atirek Ram, son of Ashok Ram, can splinter votes of JD (U) and RJD.

Tarapur battle looks to even more closer than Kusheshwar Sthan with RJD looking to split NDA’s core Vaishya votes because its candidate Arun Kumar Sah is a Vaishya from Asarganj. JD (U) that has won the seat thrice consecutively has again put its bet on Kushwaha candidate, Rajiv Kumar Singh. Congress candidate Rahesh Mishra, an upper caste Brahmin, can only damage prospect of JD (U) candidate even though majority of upper caste votes look intact in NDA favour. JD (U) looks to compensate for split in Vaishya votes with consolidation of Kushwaha, upper caste and majority of EBC votes.