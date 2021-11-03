Bihar bypolls: JD(U) retains both seats in tough fight against RJD, Congress fall behind

Janata Dal (United) managed to retain both seats Tarapur (Munger) and Kusheshwar Sthan (Darbhanga) in fiercely-contested Bihar Assembly bypolls with main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Congress, which also contested both seats, had to forfeit its deposits. JD(U)’s tally is now 45 while NDA’s rose to 128 in the 243-member House.

Tarapur Assembly segment saw a very close fight with JD(U) candidate Rajeev Kumar Singh (78,966 votes) winning by just 3,821 votes against RJD candidate Arun Kumar Sah (76,145 votes). Congress candidate Rajesh Mishra got 3,570 votes while LJP (Ram Vilas)’s Chandan Singh got 5,350 votes. RJD had maintained a lead for the better part of counting but went behind in the final rounds.

In Kusheshwar Sthan, JD(U) candidate Aman Hazari, son of the former MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari, won by 12,698 votes against RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti. JD(U) got 59,882 votes, followed by RJD with 47,184. Congress candidate Atirek Ram, son of former MLA Ashok Ram, got only 5,602 votes. Ashok Ram was runner-up in the 2020 polls.

This is the first time during the NDA regime in Bihar that the coalition has performed well in bypolls. RJD, however, continues to remain the single largest party with 75 seats, just one ahead of BJP.

JD(U) minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said: “People have voted for development again and reinstated their faith in Nitish Kumar’s leadership”. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said: “Tarapur seat fight showed how close it was. Even in Kusheshwar Sthan, we got good votes.”

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said: “We will have to assess why people did not support us adequately in bypolls.”