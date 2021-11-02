Bihar bypoll: Midway through counting, JD(U) and RJD lead in one seat each

Almost midway through counting for Tarapur (Munger) and Kusheshwar Sthan (Darbhanga), JD(U) and RJD are leading in one seat each.

In Kusheshwar Sthan, JD(U) candidate Amar Hazari is leading with over 7,000 votes against RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti after 14 rounds of counting.

While Hazari has so far got over 36,000 votes, Bharti has managed over 29,000 votes in the bipolar fight. Congress candidate Atirek Ram, whose father Ashok Ram was a runner-up in the 2020 polls, is far behind in the contest.

In Tarapur, RJD candidate Arun Kumar Sah is leading with over 4,000 votes against JD(U)’s Rajiv Kumar Singh after eight rounds of polling. JD(U), which has won the seat three consecutive times, hopes to retain it with over a dozen more rounds of counting to go.