Bihar BJP vice-president resigns, likely to join JD(U)

Bihar BJP vice-president Rajib Ranjan, who had recently contradicted the party line on compensation for families of hooch victims in Saran district, resigned from the party on Friday.

Ranjan, a former Janata Dal (United) MLA from Islampur (Nalanda) who is known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is likely to return to the JD(U). The State BJP, meanwhile, has suspended Ranjan for six years from the primary membership of the party.

The BJP shared a letter to this effect, issued by Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, soon after Ranjan issued a statement that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Ranjan, on December 22, had expressed solidarity with Nitish over his liquor policy, opposing the BJP’s demand for compensation to the families of 45 people who died after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district. Ranjan had said: “The compensation provision should be removed from Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. The CM is right in denying the compensation demand.”

The OBC Kurmi leader from Nalanda has been upset with the BJP for not having given him any important role or position in the party or even a chance to contest elections. Ranjan was JD(U) MLA from Islampur between 2010 and 2015.

In his letter to Jaiswal, Ranjan wrote: “BJP has deviated from the policies of PM Narendra Modi. His slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ is proving to be a mere slogan. The party’s focus is limited to Patna only, districts such as Nalanda are not even discussed… The party has been in the hands of a handful of people and other leaders are only meant to carry flag of the party.”

Replying to Ranjan, Jaiswal wrote: “You, as party state vice-president, did not follow party discipline and issued statements which were against the party line. You are being relieved of your post and suspended from the party for six years.”

Advertisement

Sources said Ranjan is already in touch with Nitish, who has reportedly given the go-ahead for his return to the JD(U).