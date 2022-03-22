Bihar BJP says Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools across India; no vote bank politics, says JD(U)

Bihar BJP on Tuesday welcomed the Gujarat government’s decision to teach Bhagavad Gita lessons in schools and demanded it to be replicated in schools across the country.

BJP’s ally, JD (U), and Opposition RJD, however, opposed it, saying all religious texts should be taught and “there should be no attempt to play vote bank politics.”

Bihar BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh told reporters: “The Gita lessons show a noble path of life and it is very important for cultural nationalism. We welcome Gujarat government’s decision to teach its lessons in schools. It will inculcate sound values of life. We demand it be replicated in all schools across the country”.

Asked if the BJP will make a similar demand for Bihar, Singh said: “Of course, yes”.

JD (U) MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliyawi, however, said: “What is important is good education, doctors, engineers and other specialists of their fields. If religious texts have to be taught, let students read all religious texts and broaden their views…There should not be any attempt to play vote bank politics.”

RJD spokesperson Ezaz Ahmed echoed JD (U)’s sentiments. “Our Constitution talks of socialist and secular. Why should religious text of a particular religion be taught in politics? There are other religious texts as well. There is an attempt to play vote bank politics that should be discouraged”.

JD(U) sources said it was highly unlikely for the Nitish Kumar-led government to implement any such suggestions to teach Bhagavad Gita in schools. “In the first place, no formal proposal has come from BJP. Nor is it possible to accept any such idea”, said a JD (U) leader.