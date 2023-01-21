Bihar BJP to celebrate farmer leader Sahjanand Saraswati’s birth anniversary

The Bihar BJP will celebrate Kisan Sabha founder Swami Sahjanand Saraswati’s birth anniversary on February 22. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the function in Patna in which a large number of farmers are expected to participate.

This will be the first time BJP will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Saraswati, who led the biggest peasant movement from 1927 till his death in 1950.

Announcing the party’s decision, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur told reporters on Saturday, “Saraswati, the biggest-ever leader of farmers, has not got his due as did other legends like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose. There is hardly any mention of him in school and college texts. It is only recently that Walter Hauser and Kailash Chandra Jha have translated his biography.”

“Saraswati was someone whom poet Ramdhari Singh Dinker had called ‘sanyasi of Dalits’. Even Bose had chosen to seek help from Saraswati during the freedom movement and called him the ‘real sanyasi’,” he added.

Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had tried to give farmers their due with schemes like the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

“Amit Shah-ji has given his consent to the function. He will interact with farmers on the occasion of Saraswati’s birth anniversary,” he added.

State party chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that even though the Centre had been giving subsidies for urea, scores of farmers in Bihar complained that they did not get it. “The Nitish Kumar government should at least try to provide fertilisers to farmers as a token of respect for the iconic farmer leader,” he said.

Asked if the BJP was appeasing caste groups by celebrating their icons’ anniversaries, Jaiswal said, “Great men have no caste. We wonder why Nitish Kumar never thought of honouring Saraswati by at least publishing diaries and calendars featuring Saraswati.”

Jaiswal said the chief minister did not have the courage to meet agitating Buxar farmers during his Samadhan Yatra. “When he is not meeting people, what kind of samadhan (solution) is he talking about?”