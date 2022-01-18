Bihar: BJP asks JD(U) to refrain from targetting PM, alleges collusion of police and liquor traders

After sparring over controversial remarks by writer Daya Prakash Sinha on emperor Ashoka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) have engaged in another war of words in Bihar over the recent hooch tragedy in Nalanda in which 14 people died.

The BJP also issued a stern warning to JD(U), its ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, asking its leaders to refrain from targetting PM Narendra Modi over central package allocation and special category status demand.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, through his social media posts and interactions with reporters in the last two days, accused the Nalanda district administration of “colluding with liquor mafia” and also sought to know if the Bihar government intended to “send the families of the hooch tragedy victims to jail”.

Without taking the name of J (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Jaiswal said the leader must not refer to the PM in a hashtag campaign to reiterate its demand for special category status.

JD(U) president Singh who runs the hashtag campaign, said in his recent tweet in Hindi: “It is because of the foresightedness and able leadership of CM Nitish Kumar that Bihar has been making constant progress despite fighting flood, draught, excessive rain, hailstorm and lightning. Bihar should get special category status”. The post ran with a hashtag (in Hindi) #Desh ke pradhan Bihar par dein dhyan.

“There has been a coalition in Bihar after the wish of BJP’s central leadership and the JD (U) should respect it. Referring to the PM often suggests that he is being targetted,” Jaiswal told reporters on Monday.

Targetting the Nitish Kumar government for allegedly not acknowledging the hooch deaths, Jaiswal said in his Facebook post: “….if prohibition has to be implemented, then a senior officer who attributed these deaths to a mysterious disease should be arrested first…. It shows that the (district) administration has connived with the liquor mafia and is trying to protect its wrongdoings.’. He also targetted the district police who allegedly failed to check the sale of liquor.

Jaiswal said in the same post that “…it finally dawned on mananiya (read Lalan Singh) that the decision on the NDA coalition in Bihar was taken by the BJP’s central leadership and it is strong….. We should respect the decorum of the alliance and it cannot be one-sided…”

Jaiswal also took on the JD (U) on emperor Ashoka row. “The JD (U) demanding withdrawal of Padmashree from writer Daya Prakash Sinha (who had likened Mauryan king Ashok to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb recently) is not fair as there has been no such precedent”, said the state BJP president.

JD (U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi, however, said: “Let us, leaders from both parties, not attack one another. Coalition dharma should be respected. JD (U) had differences with BJP even during the days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani but both parties respected each other. We are different parties and our core ideologies are different”.