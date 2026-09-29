Begusarai: Self-help group worker raped, assaulted in hotel; video circulated

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally assaulted inside a hotel room in Begusarai, police said. (AI Generated Image)

A woman associated with a self-help group was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted inside a hotel room in Bihar’s Begusarai on Sunday, with videos of the incident subsequently circulated on social media.

More than 24 hours after the police registered an FIR on Monday, the alleged main accused remained at large on Tuesday, while another has been arrested, according to the police.

The accused allegedly circulated the video from the woman’s own mobile number, police said, adding they have blocked the number now.

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The incident took place at a hotel on a National Highway stretch – roughly 3 km from the office of the Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) and within the vicinity of a police station and outpost.