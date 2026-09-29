Begusarai: Self-help group worker raped, assaulted in hotel; video circulated

The incident comes in the backdrop of a spate of cases of sexual harassment and assault on women in Bihar, sparking reactions from Opposition with RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav alleging that law and order in the state had completely collapsed

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 07:20 PM IST
The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally assaulted inside a hotel room in Begusarai, police said.The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally assaulted inside a hotel room in Begusarai, police said. (AI Generated Image)
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A woman associated with a self-help group was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted inside a hotel room in Bihar’s Begusarai on Sunday, with videos of the incident subsequently circulated on social media.

More than 24 hours after the police registered an FIR on Monday, the alleged main accused remained at large on Tuesday, while another has been arrested, according to the police.

The accused allegedly circulated the video from the woman’s own mobile number, police said, adding they have blocked the number now.

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The incident took place at a hotel on a National Highway stretch – roughly 3 km from the office of the Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) and within the vicinity of a police station and outpost.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a spate of cases of sexual harassment and assault on women in the state, sparking reactions from Opposition leaders with RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav alleging that law and order in Bihar had completely collapsed.

According to the woman’s complaint, cited in the police press release, she left home around 7.30 am on September 27 to collect loan repayments from members of self-help groups. On the way, she met a neighbour who allegedly offered her a ride on his motorcycle.

Took her to hotel on pretext of conversation

The complaint, according to the police note, said the accused took her to the area near a movie theatre where another man, the main accused, was already present. “The two allegedly took her to the hotel on the pretext of having a conversation,” the note stated.

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After checking in, the woman was allegedly threatened with a knife before being sexually assaulted, police said, adding that the alleged perpetrators also recorded the incident of physical assault and circulated the video on social media and WhatsApp groups.

The next day, the woman approached the police station concerned.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The accused who took her on the bike has been arrested, the police said. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the main accused.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh said all aspects of the case will be dealt with during the course of the investigation.

“Currently, one accused has been apprehended. Further progress in this case has been posted on our social media platforms,” he told The Indian Express.

Taking to X, Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, said, “In Begusarai, such a heinous incident of rape, assault, and exploitation of a young woman has occurred that it cannot be described in words.”

He said, “There is an atmosphere of insecurity, injustice, and oppression all around because Bihar is now ruled by beasts, devils, and demons.” Yadav said, “The morale of criminals has soared, and ordinary Biharis are paying the price for it.”

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He also slammed Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the issue.

Meanwhile, police said a forensics team has inspected the place of incident and collected evidence.

According to the police, the two accused named in the case are related to each other.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

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