NRC-NPR resolution passed, JD(U) eyes big meet today at Patna to get into election mode

The JD(U) has come up with the slogan “2020 (Do hazaar bees), phir se Nitish”, an obvious response to the RJD’s slogan “2020, finish Nitish.” The JD(U) has come up with the slogan “2020 (Do hazaar bees), phir se Nitish”, an obvious response to the RJD’s slogan “2020, finish Nitish.”

After putting alliance partner BJP somewhat on the back foot by passing a unanimous resolution in state Assembly against the NRC, and NPR in “old format”, ruling JD(U) is set to hold its first show of strength before the coming Assembly polls with a meeting of party workers from across the state at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

JD(U) leaders said they expect approximately 2 lakh party workers to take part in the event at the historic venue.

The party has again taken up the state’s demand for special category status with the BJP-led Union government, and Nitish is learnt to have discussed the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah during the SEZ meeting in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on Friday. The party now looks to further put ally BJP under pressure with the proposed show of strength .

A JD(U) leader said the planned meeting at Gandhi Maidan will have participation of booth presidents and secretaries from across the state. “We have reached out to every booth now. There will be functionaries from the block level to the district levels. Our national president, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would formally set the tone for 2020 Assembly polls,” the leader said.

Bihar is scheduled to hold Assembly polls later this year.

Asked whether it is a show of strength, the leader said it is an usual exercise by any party in preparation for the elections.

Another JD(U) leader said speakers for the event have been chosen in a manner that reflects the state’s social combination and sends a clear message to the cadre. “It will be no mean feat to get over 2 lakh workers at Patna. It is going to be possible due to our sustained efforts,” this leader said.

Sources in the party said now that the Opposition’s criticism of the Nitish Kumar government over CAA, NRC and NPR is set to fizzle out following the resolution passed in the House, JD(U) would bring focus back on development of Bihar.

“We are going to make it 15 years of Lalu Prasad versus 15 years of Nitish Kumar, with comparative facts and figures on all major indexes of development,” JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

