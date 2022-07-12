scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Bihar Assembly building centenary: Names of Governor, CM absent in invitation card of PM Modi’s function

Exclusion of names caused displeasure for JD (U) and RJD.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: July 12, 2022 4:37:19 pm
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, CM Nitish Kumar and leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav would share dais with the PM at the function (File)

The absence of the names of Bihar Governor, Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the invitation card to the  Vidhan Sabha building’s centenary year concluding function has caused displeasure among the ruling JD (U) and RJD. PM Narendra Modi is attending the function, during which he will unveil the centenary memorial pillar raised in front of the Assembly building.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, CM Nitish Kumar and leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are to share the dais with the PM at the function, likely to be attended by about 1,700 people Tuesday. Narendra Modi will be the first PM to attend any Bihar Vidhan Sabha function, besides a few more VIPs.

The two-page invitation card (in Hindi) begins with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s invitation to people on the occasion of India’s 75th year of Independence ‘Amrit Mahotsava’ and closing function of centenary year of Assembly building foundation. The card, however, does not mention the presence of Bihar Governor, the CM or the Leader of Opposition. The second-page mentions the function, security protocol and invitation to dinner after the function.

JD (U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told The Indian Express: “It is the Assembly Speaker’s discretion to decide the content of the invitation card and whose names should be in it”.

Another JD (U) leader, requesting anonymity, added: “It would have been befitting to mention names of Governor, CM and Leader of Opposition”.

Former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, who had held the post between 2005 and 2015, said: “In the first place, the Assembly secretary should have sent the invitation. And how can Assembly be complete without the leader of Opposition besides the Governor and CM. It would have been proper to mention at least these three dignitaries in the card”.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Santosh Pathak, however, said: “As the Speaker is the custodian of the Assembly, he sent the invitation in that capacity. In any case, it is an Assembly function”.

