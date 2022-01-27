Bihar: Araria POSCO court sentences man to death for rape of six-year-old

The man raped the six-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in an Araria village on December 1, 2021.

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday sentenced a 48-year-old man to death for the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bihar’s Araria. The POCSO court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim from the Victim Compensation Fund.