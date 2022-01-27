Bihar: Araria POSCO court sentences man to death for rape of six-year-old

January 27, 2022 2:20:46 pm
A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday sentenced a 48-year-old man to death for the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bihar’s Araria. The POCSO court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim from the Victim Compensation Fund.
Araria POSCO Court special judge Shashi Kant Rai handed over the death sentence to the convict for rape.
The man raped the six-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in an Araria village on December 1, 2021. A case was filed under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and POSCO Act against the accused.
