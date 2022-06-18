Coaches of 10 trains, buses torched in Bihar; houses of top BJP leaders targeted

More than 20 people, including policemen, were injured during the protests amid widespread violence against Agnipath recruitment scheme in at least 15 of 38 Bihar districts on Friday. As a precautionary measure, the state government suspended Internet services in 12 districts — Bhojpur, Kaimur, Buxar, Saran, Nawada, Samastipur, Aurangabad, Lakhisarai, Vaishali, West Champaran, Aurangabd and Rohtas — ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Singh said. Also, prohibitory orders were issued in Samastipur till further orders.

The protesters also attacked houses of Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar deputy CM Renu Devi in Bettiah. BJP offices at Madhepura, Lambert Sarai, Bagaha (West Champaran) and Saran were ransacked or attacked. RJD-led Grand Alliance has called for Bihar bandh on Saturday.

Targeting railways properties for the second consecutive day, protesters torched several compartments of 10 trains stationed at Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Danapur (Patna), Islampur (Nalanda), Kulharia (Ara), Fatuah (Patna) and Supaul. About 75 private vehicles, including four school buses in Aurangabad, were damaged.

Bihar Additional Director of Police (law and order) Sanjay Singh said: “We are now trying to identify protesters to know if there is any involvement of anti-social elements.” In last two days, the state police have arrested over 300 people, including 40 for torching two trains at Danapur.