scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Coaches of 10 trains, buses torched in Bihar; houses of top BJP leaders targeted

The protesters also attacked houses of Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar deputy CM Renu Devi in Bettiah. BJP offices at Madhepura, Lambert Sarai, Bagaha (West Champaran) and Saran were ransacked or attacked. RJD-led Grand Alliance has called for Bihar bandh on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
June 18, 2022 2:02:52 am
Youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme at Chapra railway station, in Bihar's Saran district, Thursday. (PTI)

More than 20 people, including policemen, were injured during the protests amid widespread violence against Agnipath recruitment scheme in at least 15 of 38 Bihar districts on Friday. As a precautionary measure, the state government suspended Internet services in 12 districts — Bhojpur, Kaimur, Buxar, Saran, Nawada, Samastipur, Aurangabad, Lakhisarai, Vaishali, West Champaran, Aurangabd and Rohtas — ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Singh said. Also, prohibitory orders were issued in Samastipur till further orders.

The protesters also attacked houses of Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar deputy CM Renu Devi in Bettiah. BJP offices at Madhepura, Lambert Sarai, Bagaha (West Champaran) and Saran were ransacked or attacked. RJD-led Grand Alliance has called for Bihar bandh on Saturday.

Targeting railways properties for the second consecutive day, protesters torched several compartments of 10 trains stationed at Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Danapur (Patna), Islampur (Nalanda), Kulharia (Ara), Fatuah (Patna) and Supaul. About 75 private vehicles, including four school buses in Aurangabad, were damaged.

Bihar Additional Director of Police (law and order) Sanjay Singh said: “We are now trying to identify protesters to know if there is any involvement of anti-social elements.” In last two days, the state police have arrested over 300 people, including 40 for torching two trains at Danapur.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement