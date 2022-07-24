Bihar: 5 killed, 6 injured in Saran illegal firecracker unit blast

Five persons were killed and six others were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Saran Sunday afternoon. Two of the six injured persons have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital with serious injuries.

Saran DM Rajesh Meena told reporters that the incident took place in a house in Khodaibagh locality under Khaira police station. “So far, five bodies have been recovered. Six others are injured. Primary investigation suggests that an illegal firecracker unit was being run from the house,” said the DM.

An FSL team from Muzaffarpur has reached the spot.