scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Bihar: 4 named in Begusarai cable TV reporter murder case, no arrest

Subhash Kumar Gupta, 27, a resident of Sankhu village under Bakhri police station, was shot dead on May 20 night near his house after he returned from a wedding.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
May 24, 2022 10:39:51 pm
In his FIR lodged at Bakhri police station, victim's father Arjun Mahto stated that his son had tipped the police about the threat to his life six months ago. (File)

Three days after a Begusarai-based cable TV reporter was shot dead, seven people have been booked, four by name.

Subhash Kumar Gupta, 27, a resident of Sankhu village under Bakhri police station, was shot dead on May 20 night near his house after he returned from a wedding. The victim’s family told the police that Subhash had been exposing the country liquor mafia active in the area, and had rivalry with one of the accused named in the FIR over last year’s panchayat polls.

In his FIR lodged at Bakhri police station, victim’s father Arjun Mahto stated that his son had tipped the police about the threat to his life six months ago. The complainant also identified four people who attacked his son and one of them shot him dead. The four named in the FIR are: Roshan Kumar and Priyanshu Kumar (brothers from Gangour, Khagaria); Bablu Rathore and Nitesh Kumar, both residents of Parihara. Three other accused are unidentified.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bakhri police station in-charge HK Singh told The Indian Express: “Preliminary investigations do not suggest any link with what he did as a journalist. He had supported a woman candidate in last year’s panchayat polls whose rival was supported by Nitesh Kumar, one of the accused. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused.”

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 24, 2022: Know the Relevance of Indo-Pacific Economic ...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 24, 2022: Know the Relevance of Indo-Pacific Economic ...
Two months ago, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla had warned of zero to...Premium
Two months ago, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla had warned of zero to...
Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
More Premium Stories >>

Gupta was also arrested in 2018 for showing a video claiming that liquor was being sold from the police station. The report, however, turned out to be fake.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar added: “We are getting arrest warrants against all the four accused and also sending teams outside Bihar. As of now, we are working on the victim’s panchayat poll-related rivalry with one of accused.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement