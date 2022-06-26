Bihar: Rs 3 crore cash seized from Patna drug inspector’s house in vigilance raids

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) in Bihar has seized over Rs 3 crore in cash from the residences of a drug inspector posted in Patna after extensive raids throughout the day on Saturday. The vigilance police station later booked a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the drug inspector.

The SVU, which had received several complaints against drug inspector Jitendra Kumar, conducted raids at Kumar’s residences at Mirja Mohalla in Patna city, his office at Gola Road in Patna and his flat in Gaya. The SVU team found the cash stashed in sacks in his Patna house.

Kumar, who has been working as a drug inspector for the last 10 years, had been posted at the health department in Patna for the last one year.

The SVU team also found land documents and details of five lockers, which are yet to be opened. Kumar had purchased a flat in Patna’s Boring Canal Road and another at Ranchi. One kg gold and 3 kg silver ornaments were also seized during the raids.