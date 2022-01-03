Bihar: Over 100 doctors in Patna test positive for Covid-19 in 2 days

Over 100 doctors in Patna — 96 of them from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) — have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days.

Bihar’s active Covid-19 count has crossed the 1,000-mark, half of which are from Patna alone. Of these, there are, however, no Omicron cases.

NMCH’s medical students, and junior and resident doctors are among those who have tested positive. However, only five of them are hospitalised. Most of these doctors were on duty at the Covid wards of the hospital which might have caused the widespread infection.

In just 10 days, Covid cases in Bihar has risen from around 30 to 1,084. Over 1.5 lakh samples are being tested everyday.