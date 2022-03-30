Bhojpur BJP leader’s son dies in hospital after ‘police beating’; cops deny charges, lodge case

Thirty-five-year-old son of a local BJP leader died at a hospital in Bihar’s Bhojpur even as the family alleged that the man died due to police beating. Police, however, denied the allegation but registered a case against three unidentified policemen and a cook.

Rohit Singh alias Bablu Singh, son of BJP leader Pushpa Singh, died at Jagdishpur hospital in Bhojpur on Tuesday afternoon.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari told The Indian Express:”On the complaint of the deceased’s mother, we lodged a case against three unidentified policemen and a private cook. We immediately started investigation after getting video footage that shows Bablu walking on his own to the hospital, which is also concurred by his mother. The hospital doctor said Bablu had been undergoing treatment for mental instability and drug-addiction complications. Though the hospital had referred the case on the morning of March 29, he could not be taken to another hospital”.

Pushpa Singh, however, alleged that her son was beaten by policemen who live in a building near their house. “My son had arguments with some policemen and was beaten up by them. He later died during treatment at the hospital,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

The SP said inquest showed no external injury. “We are waiting for postmortem report. His viscera has been preserved. A special investigation team is formed to look into the case. If the family identifies three policemen and postmortem establishes internal injury that could have been caused by beating, stern action would be taken against the accused”, said the SP.