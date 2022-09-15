scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Begusarai firing: Day after bikers sprayed bullets, 5 detained, 7 cops suspended

According to police, the assailants travelled 25 km from Samastipur towards Patna and targeted people on two-wheelers or those walking along NH-28 (Begusarai-Patna). The injured victims — the eldest of them 41 years old — are said to be out of danger.

Begusarai firing, Nitish Kumar, Begusarai, NH-28, Bihar government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, did not rule out a political conspiracy behind the incident but said the police are looking at “all possible angles”. He said, “I have discussed the matter threadbare with senior officers and discussed patrolling (lapses).”

Begusarai police on Wednesday detained five suspects and suspended seven policemen on charge of dereliction of duty a day after four unidentified persons on two motorcycles went on a rampage, firing indiscriminately at people on NH-28 to leave one person dead and several other injured with bullet wounds.

According to police, the assailants travelled 25 km from Samastipur towards Patna and targeted people on two-wheelers or those walking along NH-28 (Begusarai-Patna). The injured victims — the eldest of them 41 years old — are said to be out of danger.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, did not rule out a political conspiracy behind the incident but said the police are looking at “all possible angles”. He said, “I have discussed the matter threadbare with senior officers and discussed patrolling (lapses).”

Nitish said such an incident is unheard of in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said: “We have detained five people and are studying CCTV footage to get a clear lead. We have suspended seven policemen from the patrolling team for failing to nab the bikers.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

On Wednesday, Begusarai range DIG, Satyaveer Singh, released CCTV video grabs showing four men on two bikes. The police have announced an award of Rs 50,000 for anyone identifying the suspects.

Meanwhile, police said Chandan Kumar (31), who was killed, was an engineer at Barauni thermal power plant. He had received bullet injuries while passing through NH-28 at Barauni. His wife and four-year-old daughter survive Kumar.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Mounting an attack on the Nitish Kumar government, Opposition BJP called the incident a result of “poor policing” that puts “a big question mark on safety” of the people.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 03:30:18 am
Next Story

Mosques should be voluntarily shifted away from temples: Nishad

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement