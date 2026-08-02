Begusarai court awards 7-year jail to ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma, husband

The case started after the Central Bureau of Investigation seized 50 live cartridges from the Cheria Bariarpur house of the Vermas on August 16, 2018.
A week before that raid, Janata Dal (United) leader Manju Verma had resigned as the Bihar social welfare minister after the central agency probe pointed to alleged involvement of her husband in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case. Thereafter, Chandrashekhar Verma had surrendered before the court on October 29, 2018, and Manju Verma a month later on November 20, 2018.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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