Begusarai court awards 7-year jail to ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma, husband

A Begusarai court sentenced former Bihar minister Manju Verma and her husband to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment in an Arms Act case linked to the 2018 seizure of 50 live cartridges.

Written by: Santosh Singh
1 min readPatnaAug 2, 2026 10:27 AM IST
The court will hear arguments by the lawyers of the other two accused, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, whose bails are sought to be cancelled by the NIA on July 20.The court also imposed a combined fine of Rs 90,000 on the Verma couple.
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A Begusarai court Saturday sentenced former Bihar minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in an Arms Act case.

The court also imposed a combined fine of Rs 90,000 on the couple.

Special Judge Brajesh Kumar Singh delivered the verdict, bringing an end to the eight-year-long legal proceedings.

Also Read | Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji gets pre-arrest bail from Supreme Court

The case started after the Central Bureau of Investigation seized 50 live cartridges from the Cheria Bariarpur house of the Vermas on August 16, 2018.

A week before that raid, Janata Dal (United) leader Manju Verma had resigned as the Bihar social welfare minister after the central agency probe pointed to alleged involvement of her husband in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case. Thereafter, Chandrashekhar Verma had surrendered before the court on October 29, 2018, and Manju Verma a month later on November 20, 2018.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh
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Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

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