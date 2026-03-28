Aurangabad horror: Uncle locks 3 children inside room, slits their throats, attempts suicide

According to preliminary findings, the accused allegedly killed his two nephews, aged 10 and 7, and a 5-year-old niece. All three were found in a single room with severe neck injuries.

Three minor children were killed, allegedly by their uncle, in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday morning, in an incident that police said appeared to have stemmed from a family dispute. The accused, who is said to be around 18 years old, also attempted suicide and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition, police said.

According to Aurangabad police, the incident was reported at around 10 am. “Information was received that, possibly due to a domestic dispute, the accused killed three small children of his own family by slitting their throats and also attempted suicide,” an officer said.

Police officers rushed to the spot and moved the injured accused to a health centre before referring him to Patna for advanced treatment. The bodies of the children have been sent to Sadar Hospital, Aurangabad, for postmortem examination. A forensic science team has been deployed to collect evidence.