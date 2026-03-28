Aurangabad horror: Uncle locks 3 children inside room, slits their throats, attempts suicide

Three minor children were killed, allegedly by their uncle, in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday morning, in an incident that police said appeared to have stemmed from a family dispute. The accused, who is said to be around 18 years old, also attempted suicide and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition, police said.
According to Aurangabad police, the incident was reported at around 10 am. “Information was received that, possibly due to a domestic dispute, the accused killed three small children of his own family by slitting their throats and also attempted suicide,” an officer said.
Police officers rushed to the spot and moved the injured accused to a health centre before referring him to Patna for advanced treatment. The bodies of the children have been sent to Sadar Hospital, Aurangabad, for postmortem examination. A forensic science team has been deployed to collect evidence.
Ashok Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Daudnagar, said, “Three small children have been killed. The accused is their uncle. After the incident, he also attacked himself on the neck with a sharp weapon. The room was locked from the inside while the crime was committed. A domestic dispute is emerging as a possible reason.” He added that further investigation is underway.
According to preliminary findings, the accused allegedly killed his two nephews, aged 10 and 7, and a 5-year-old niece. All three were found in a single room with severe neck injuries.
Sources indicated that the children’s mother was taking a bath at the time of the incident, and on returning to check on her children, she found the door locked from the inside.
Suspecting something had gone wrong, she raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to gather at the house. Villagers eventually entered the room through a ventilation space and found the three children lying motionless with severe injuries.
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The accused was also found in the room with injuries to his neck. According to sources, he was still breathing when discovered, following which an ambulance was called.
Residents of the village reportedly told police that the accused may have lured the children into the room on the pretext of showing them something on a mobile phone before shutting the door from inside. It has also been suggested that loud music was purportedly played during the incident, possibly to muffle any cries for help.
The children’s father, who works as a cook in a pantry car on trains, was away on duty at the time of the incident. Investigators are examining multiple possible motives, including family discord.
According to local sources, tensions within the family may have been building over some time. Police are also looking into the possibility of a property-related disagreement between the siblings, while broader domestic friction within the household is being treated as another potential factor.
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Police said a case has been registered based on the statement of the children’s mother, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the crime.
“All legal procedures are being followed, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” an officer said.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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