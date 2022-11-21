scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

At least 12 die in Bihar as speeding truck ploughs into religious procession

The incident took place around 9 P.M. in Vaishali district, about 30 kms from the state capital, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died.

PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased (Representational/File)

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed on Sunday night when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in the state, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 P.M. in Vaishali district, about 30 kms from the state capital, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said “12 people died. Nine of them were killed on the spot. Three others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital”.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said, “At least four of the deceased are children. The truck driver, whom we are trying to pull out of the mangled vehicle, may also have died”.

PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Bihar’s Vaishali and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

“The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he said.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 12:11:10 am
Live Blog

