Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s brother Nirmal dies after heart attack

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s younger brother Nirmal passed away in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Friday. Announcing the news on Twitter, Ashwini said Nirmal died after a heart attack.

“Informing with great sadness that my youngest dear brother Nirmal Choubey has passed away suddenly today. After a heart attack, JLNMCH was brought to Bhagalpur late in the evening, where he breathed his last. May God give peace to his soul. Om Shanti,” he said on Twitter.

अत्यंत दुख के साथ सूचित कर रहा हूं कि मेरा सबसे छोटा प्यारा भाई निर्मल चौबे का आज आकस्मिक निधन हो गया है। हृदयघात उपरांत देर शाम जेएलएनएमसीएच भागलपुर लाया गया, जहाँ उसने अंतिम सांस ली। ईश्वर उसकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।

After a relative alleged there were no doctors to attend to Nirmal when he was brought to the hospital, two doctors were suspended from JLNMCH, reported news agency ANI.

Dr Asim Kr Das, Hospital Superintendent told ANI: “The patient was brought in a critical condition. It was found that he had suffered a massive heart attack. The senior doctor administered him the required medicine. He was then shifted to ICU but there was no doctor there. I suspended 2 doctors.”

Bhagalpur DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, meanwhile, told ANI: “We will do an investigation whenever we get a complaint. We will take action against anyone who was negligent. Action will be taken against them too (aggrieved) if they create a ruckus causing the doctors to flee.”