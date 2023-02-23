scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
‘Army of eunuchs’: Bihar minister Surendra Yadav on Agnipath scheme

Janata Dal United's Sunil Singh condemned Yadav's statement and said the party respected the Indian Army.

Surendra YadavBihar Co-operative minister Surendra Yadav (ANI Photo)
In strong remarks against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme that is likely to stoke controversy, Bihar’s Co-operative Minister Surendra Yadav Thursday said in over eight years from now, the country’s name will be included among “army of eunuchs”.

Addressing reporters at Katihar, Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “Exactly 8.5 yrs from now, country’s name will be included among ‘Hijdon ki fauj’ (army of eunuchs). After 8.5 yrs, current Army men will retire & the training of these Agniveers won’t be complete… Whoever gave this idea should be hanged.”

In an interview with Times Now, Janata Dal United’s Sunil Singh condemned Yadav’s statement and said the party respected the Indian Army.

The Agnipath scheme was launched last year, under which around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 percent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13 lakh strong armed forces in the country.

Soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers, the Centre had said while unveiling the scheme in June, 2022.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 19:30 IST
