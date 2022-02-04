Appointment folders missing: 90k teachers in Bihar may lose job

About 90,000 of the 3.53 lakh contract teachers in Bihar, appointed between 2006 and 2015, face the prospect of losing their jobs as their appointment folders are missing.

This comes even as the Patna High Court continues to monitor the state vigilance bureau’s investigation into the fake degrees scam in Bihar since 2014.

The Indian Express had in July 2014 carried a two-part ‘Cheat & Teach’ series exposing how over 20,000 of the 1.42 lakh teachers recruited in the state between 2006 and 2011 had been appointed on the basis of forged degrees. The government later admitted that about 25,000 teachers might have got their jobs on the basis of forged degrees.

State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told The Indian Express: “We are unable to find the folders of about 90,000 teachers. It was the responsibility of the respective Niyojan (placement) units to keep teachers’ records, that included their education and professional certificates, at the time of their appointment”. The minister added even though the appointed teachers could furnish their certificates afresh, it was important to trace the folders submitted at the time of their appointment to rule out forgery.

Asked if these teachers are on the verge of losing their jobs, Choudhary said: “We will go by the high court order. But it is true that the folders of about 90,000 teachers are missing”.

Last year, the Bihar Education Department had told the high court in an affidavit that the department had so far lodged 1,673 FIRs against teachers who had got their jobs by submitting fake degrees. The principal secretary also told the court that the Education Department would soon initiate the process of recovery of salaries given to such appointees.