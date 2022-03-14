Appointed thrice in 15 yrs for same job, 5 teachers now denied 32-month arrears

Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Khagaria in Bihar, was appointed as a primary school teacher in the district in 2007. However, in 2013, he was given a fresh appointment letter for the same job without being terminated. In 2022, he was given the third appointment letter for the same job, again without being terminated.

In a classic case of “botched-up” appointment process of teachers, the state Education Department had given appointment letters to five teachers thrice in the past 15 years without ever terminating them.

All five teachers, who got their third and latest appointment letters in February 2022, however, have been on strike outside the Khagaria Collectorate since March 2 because the government had been refusing to pay them the salary for 32 months.

Without consuming solid food, they are surviving only on milk and health drinks, which has affected their health, leading to hospitalisation.

Two of these teachers owe Rs 5 lakh loan each to banks, while other two owe Rs 3 lakh each. While the Education Department said the teachers were paid from their date of appointment, it had no justification for holding back their 32-month arrears. Calling it the contempt of a Patna High Court order of 2018, teachers may soon move the court.

Sanjeev said: “We were appointed as panchayat teachers on May 9, 2007.”

But on August 13, 2012, (appellate authority), the Education Department cancelled the appointment of 11 teachers on the basis of “due appointment process not getting followed”. At the same time, the appellate authority ordered fresh appointments. “But we did not get any termination letter and continued to get salary as usual. We had moved the Patna HC in October 2012, challenging the appellate authority order and the HC stayed the appellate authority decision,” Sanjeev said.

Of the 11 teachers whose appointment was cancelled, five — Sanjeev, Antash Praveen, Anuradha Rani, Pinki Kumari and Sushma Dayal — were reinstated and given fresh (second) appointment letter on July 22, 2013, after the HC ratified the appellate authority decision in May 2013.

They continued to get salary till October 2017. But their salary was discontinued from November 2017 to June 2019 without the Education Department citing any reason.

In January 2018, they moved the court again for resumption for their salary. Before the HC responded to the petitioners’ writ, the Education Department passed an order on June 1, 2019, resuming their salary and also clearing arrears till June 2019.

However, they received another jolt when the appellate authority on July 30, 2019, passed an order, saying those teachers appointed on the basis of 2006 selection would no longer get their salary if the HC’s 2013 order was not adhered to. But the five teachers, who were freshly appointed as per the HC order, contended that the appellate authority order should not have been applied to them. Yet, their salary had been held even as they continued to work.

But teachers got a major legal relief with the Patna HC giving its final order on August 1, 2019, on the teachers’ January 2018 plea.

In his order on August 1, 2019, Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay said: “Considering the grievances of the petitioners, which requires factual inquiry, the writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the district programme officer (establishment), Khagaria, to inquire into legality and validity of appointment of petitioners and if it is found that the appointment of petitioners is legal and valid and they have regularly worked for the period April 2012-March 2013, he shall pass appropriate order for payment of salary and ensure payment of salary at the earliest, preferably within a maximum period of 60 days from the date of receipt/ production of a copy of the order.”

Following the HC order, the Education Department cleared the dues. However, the department did not find appointment of any teacher illegal.

However, the Education Department, without citing any reason, again issued fresh (third) appointment letters to the five teachers on February 4, 2022. The department has been adamant on not paying arrears for 32 months (from July 2019-January 2022) to the teachers even though all of them continued to work without any service break.

“Three of us have been working as in-charge headmasters and other teachers would get paid after we approved it. If we were illegal teachers, in what capacity were we officiating and doing administrative works in the schools for the past 32 months? We were also deployed on election duty,” Sanjeev said.

Khagaria District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh, however, told The Indian Express: “Salary or honorarium can be paid from the day of issuance of appointment letter and not before.”

Khagaria District Education Officer Krishna Mohan Thakur said: “We have sought directions from our senior officers and would take a call on it soon. As of now, we have decided to disburse the five teachers’ salary from their latest date of appointment.” He added that if the teachers moved the HC, the Education Department would go by its decision.