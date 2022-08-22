Angry over boy’s death, Bihar villagers attack Nitish’s security convoy

At least three vehicles that were part of a convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s security personnel were damaged by protesting locals at Gourichak, near Patna, on Sunday. The CM was not part of the convoy.

With Nitish scheduled to visit Gaya on Monday by helicopter, his security convoy, which had more than half-a-dozen vehicles, was on its way there to assess security arrangements.

At Gourichak, a group of Sohgi village residents blocked the road in protest after the body of a local boy, who had gone missing recently, was found in a drain. The protesters pelted stones at the convoy and hit vehicles with wooden sticks. Some security personnel in the convoy suffered minor injuries and three vehicles were damaged. The convoy continued to proceed towards Gaya after half-an-hour.

Gourichak police station in-charge Krishna Kumar said: “Sunni Kumar, a Sohgi village resident, had been missing since August 7. When villagers learnt that the boy’s body was found in a sewage drain under Beur police station, they started protesting and targeting the security convoy that happened to pass through at that time…”