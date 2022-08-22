At least three vehicles that were part of a convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s security personnel were damaged by protesting locals at Gourichak, near Patna, on Sunday. The CM was not part of the convoy.
With Nitish scheduled to visit Gaya on Monday by helicopter, his security convoy, which had more than half-a-dozen vehicles, was on its way there to assess security arrangements.
At Gourichak, a group of Sohgi village residents blocked the road in protest after the body of a local boy, who had gone missing recently, was found in a drain. The protesters pelted stones at the convoy and hit vehicles with wooden sticks. Some security personnel in the convoy suffered minor injuries and three vehicles were damaged. The convoy continued to proceed towards Gaya after half-an-hour.
Gourichak police station in-charge Krishna Kumar said: “Sunni Kumar, a Sohgi village resident, had been missing since August 7. When villagers learnt that the boy’s body was found in a sewage drain under Beur police station, they started protesting and targeting the security convoy that happened to pass through at that time…”
Sushil Modi targets another RJD minister over corruption
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Angry over boy’s death, Bihar villagers attack Nitish’s security convoy
Sushil Modi targets another RJD minister over corruption
Shah targets KCR: Despite help from Centre, Telangana in debt
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
Uddhav likely to embark on state tour to rejuvenate cadre
Finance Ministry allays worries on UPI charges, says providers may seek ‘other means’
Jail superintendent urges Thane civic body to install view cutters on portion of Thane-Kalwa flyover
Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP
Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police
Horoscope Today, August 22, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Ratnagiri man ‘killed’ lover as he wanted to marry another woman: Police
Malnutrition & lack of medical facilities: Bombay HC seeks report from Nandurbar collector on deaths of 86 kids