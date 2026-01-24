Amid defection buzz, Bihar Congress MLAs meet top leadership in Delhi to clear the air

The six legislators met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. This comes at a time when allies BJP and JD(U) are vying for numerical superiority in the 243-member Assembly

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretary K C Venugopal during a strategic meeting related to Bihar Congress, in New Delhi on Friday.

Amid speculation that they could defect to the Janata Dal (United), six Congress MLAs from Bihar met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, later dismissing the talk of desertion as “rumours and figment of media imagination”.

The MLAs — Abidur Rahman (Araria), Surendra Prasad Kushwaha (Valmiki Nagar), Abhishek Ranjan (Chanpatia), Manoj Bishwas (Forbesganj), Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj) and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari) — said they had been called to discuss party strategy for the upcoming Bihar Budget session and steps to strengthen the organisation.

“As budget session of Bihar Assembly will get underway a few days from now, we were called to discuss the party strategy and line of attack we should take against the NDA government,” Kishanganj MLA Hoda told The Indian Express.

Forbesganj MLA Manoj Biswas echoed this, saying that strengthening the party “from Panchayat to state levels” was also on the agenda. “We came here to meet our top leaders to seek guidance. The meeting also puts to rest rumours of our leaving the party,” he said.

The speculation comes barely two months after the Bihar Assembly elections, in which the Congress tally dropped from 19 to six, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was reduced from 110 seats to 35.

Sources in the Bihar Congress said AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru played a key role in persuading the MLAs to meet the central leadership.

“The party is also keen to elect its legislature party leader. Another subject that was also discussed was whether the party should stay in alliance with RJD,” a Congress source said. “While majority opinion was in favour of going solo, some party seniors advised the party to wait and focus on building the organisation in the state.”

A JD(U) source confirmed the MLAs had been in touch with the party but said their induction could prove tricky.

The development assumes significance at a time when allies BJP and JD(U) are vying for numerical superiority in the 243-member Assembly. While the BJP has 89 MLAs, JD(U) has 85.

“We cannot offer ministerial berths to those wishing to join us. This could displease some veteran and committed party MLAs who are waiting to become ministers in the next Cabinet expansion, which could be anytime now,” the JD(U) source said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reportedly put a hold on Congress MLAs joining JD(U). The BJP, too, is not keen on inducting three “disgruntled” Rashtriya Lok Morcha MLAs, citing alliance compulsions. The three RLM legislators, upset with party chief Upendra Kushwaha for making his non-legislator son Deepak Prakash a minister, have since patched up with him.

 

