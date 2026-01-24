Amid defection buzz, Bihar Congress MLAs meet top leadership in Delhi to clear the air

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretary K C Venugopal during a strategic meeting related to Bihar Congress, in New Delhi on Friday. (AICC/ANI Photo)

Amid speculation that they could defect to the Janata Dal (United), six Congress MLAs from Bihar met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, later dismissing the talk of desertion as “rumours and figment of media imagination”.

The MLAs — Abidur Rahman (Araria), Surendra Prasad Kushwaha (Valmiki Nagar), Abhishek Ranjan (Chanpatia), Manoj Bishwas (Forbesganj), Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj) and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari) — said they had been called to discuss party strategy for the upcoming Bihar Budget session and steps to strengthen the organisation.

“As budget session of Bihar Assembly will get underway a few days from now, we were called to discuss the party strategy and line of attack we should take against the NDA government,” Kishanganj MLA Hoda told The Indian Express.