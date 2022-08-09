Amid Bihar upheaval, Speaker tests positive for Covid but recovers in a day

August 9, 2022 1:05:36 pm
A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said his test reports have come out negative, amid a brewing political storm in the state, where he will play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new formulation.
Sinha, a BJP MLA, ebulliently announced on Twitter that his test reports on Monday were negative. A day earlier, he had tested positive.
Many took to the micro-blogging site to express astonishment at the speed with which the Speaker was declared Covid negative, and the fact that the health portfolio is also held by BJP’s Mangal Pandey.
On Monday night, members of the Ethics Committee of the assembly, headed by another BJP leader Ram Narayan Mandal, met Sinha and submitted a report.
Subscriber Only Stories
While Mandal declined to divulge details, citing confidentiality, sources in the party said the report was about an incident of March last year when opposition RJD MLAs had held the Speaker hostage inside his chair and police was called in.
The sources said the report indicts about 18 MLAs, whose names were not known.
Vidhan Sabha secretariat officials said that in such cases, a notice is issued to the MLAs concerned upon the advice of the Speaker, who may decide further action, and even order disqualification, based on how satisfactory or otherwise he deems their reply.
The RJD has 79 MLAs in the assembly, which has an effective strength of 242. It is the single largest party and disqualification of its MLAs will reduce its ability to steer a political upheaval.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which may or may not pull the plug on the alliance, has 44 legislators, and enjoys the support of one Independent MLA Sumit Singh, who is also a minister and four members of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Amid Bihar upheaval, Speaker tests positive for Covid but recovers in a day
Shrikant Tyagi, who abused Noida woman, arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police
Fuel price hike triggeres protests in Bangladesh; ‘highest such increase in country’s history’
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Beta coming next month: Here’s what you need to play
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
How much did Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check
Alia Bhatt is on her babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor says ‘I went there too’
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at Manali refinery
CBI sending summons to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cattle smuggling scam
Global Health Treaty to prevent pandemics and regulate antibiotic use
Laal Singh Chaddha director’s dig at claim that Aamir Khan is paying his trolls: ‘Why have I been trolling him for free?’