Friday, August 12, 2022

Ambitions soar in Bihar Cong post upheaval; MLA writes to Sonia demanding cabinet berth

Chhatrapati Yadav says his induction into the cabinet will send a strong message among the OBCs, particularly the Yadavs as he is the only Yadav MLA from the Congress in Bihar.

Patna
Updated: August 12, 2022 3:42:15 pm
Chhatrapati Yadav, the MLA from Khagaria Sadar, has shot off a letter to Congress high command, demanding that he be considered, by virtue of his caste, for a berth in the new cabinet. (File photo)

The return of “Mahagathbandhan” to power in Bihar seems to have set personal ambitions soaring in the Congress, which had been down in the dumps.

Chhatrapati Yadav, the MLA from Khagaria Sadar, has shot off a letter to Congress high command, demanding that he be considered, by virtue of his caste, for a berth in the new cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, formally requesting them to consider me since my induction into the cabinet will send a strong message among the OBCs, particularly, the Yadavs. I am the only Yadav MLA from the party in Bihar,” he told reporters.

Yadav said he has also cited his pedigree in the letter. “My late father Rajendra Prasad Yadav had served in the cabinet headed by three chief ministers, Bindeshwari Dubey, Bhagwat Jha Azad and Jagannath Mishra,” he added.

With the Left parties, which together have 16 MLAs, deciding to support the government from outside, the 19-strong Congress is expected to get four ministerial berths, according to sources in the new ruling alliance.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha, however, maintained that “the number and the names are both decided by the high command. We are waiting to hear from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”.

The cabinet, which at present comprises only the chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 03:29:34 pm

