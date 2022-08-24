scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

Sinha is not likely to face a no-confidence motion, which the BJP is set to lose, as the Grand Alliance is seen as having the backing of 164 MLAs in the 243-member House.

Vijay Sinha, who was served a no-confidence motion by RJD on August 9, however, might resign soon after the trust vote is held. (File Photo)

A day before the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government faces a trust vote, Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP on Tuesday said he will not resign from his position and will preside over Wednesday’s session.

Sinha, who was served a no-confidence motion by RJD on August 9, however, might resign soon after the trust vote is held.

Sinha is not likely to face a no-confidence motion, which the BJP is set to lose, as the Grand Alliance is seen as having the backing of 164 MLAs in the 243-member House.

Also Read |Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition

Enphasising that he will “not resign from my position”, Sinha on Tuesday said, “RJD legislators had not served me the no-confidence motion on August 9 in a proper format. They did so on August 10.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

As per rule, he said, there has to be a 14-day gap before the motion is taken up, excluding the day the notice is served and the day of trust vote. Thus, if Sinha does not resign as Speaker on Wednesday, he could face the no-confidence motion only on Thursday — the 14th day — in the two-day special session called for trust vote.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Sources in BJP said Sinha was against resigning because he wants to say “certain things on legislative procedures, and about his tenure as Speaker” before he steps down. “As Sinha had a spat with CM Nitish Kumar during the last Assembly session, the party wants to play him up as the leader who can take on the CM as an Opposition MLA now,” a source in the saffron party said.

Advertisement

RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar told The Indian Express: “When there is a no-confidence motion in place against the Speaker, he does not have constitutional morality to preside over the House. Yet, if he continues, the House can pass a resolution against him and appoint a pro-tem Speaker.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:05:46 am
Next Story

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement