Agnipath scheme protests: 8 compartments of 2 trains torched in Bihar as stir continues for third day

Continuing their protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for a third day on the trot, aspirants on Friday morning torched six compartments of a train at Moihuddin Nagar in Samastipur, and two coaches of another train at Lakhisarai station.

In both the incidents, no one was hurt as the protesters emptied the coaches before setting them ablaze. However, over half-a-dozen trains are delayed on the Patna-Howrah and Patna-Bhagalpur routes.

The aspirants also blocked railway traffic at Bihiya station near Ara and Lakhisarai. The protesting students also staged peaceful agitations at Muzaffarpur carrying national flags.

The students, besides protesting against the short tenure of Agnipath scheme, also want the Central government to clarify the status of examinations conducted in 2019 and 2020.

Shubham Kumar, a resident of Banka who is protesting against the Centre’s new recruitment policy for the Armed forces, said: “I have qualified the test for becoming an Army jawan (technical) and my name is there on the merit list. There are thousands of students like me whose fate hangs in the balance.” Similarly, Rakesh Kushwaha, a student from Muzaffarpur, said, “Is the Agnipath scheme being implemented with immediate or retrospective effect? If all previous test results are declared null and void, there could be more protests and it would be legally challenged as well.”

On Thursday, students had torched some compartments of three trains and 125 protestors were arrested.