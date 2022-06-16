scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Agnipath scheme protests: In Bihar, ally JD(U) wants protesting students to be heard

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express: "Now that students are protesting, the Centre has to find a way out of it and see if it failed to explain the Agnipath scheme to the youth."

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
June 16, 2022 8:07:47 pm
Smoke billows out after agitators set on fire a train in protest against the Agnipath scheme at Chapra railway station, in Saran district, on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

As Army job aspirants in Bihar continued their protest against the short-term recruitment scheme Agnipath for the second consecutive day, ally JD(U) on Thursday advised the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to talk to the students and find a way out of the impasse, even as the party said that it does not support violent protests.

While not directly criticising the Agnipath scheme, the party asked the BJP to address students’ grievances.

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Now that students are protesting, the Centre has to find a way out of it and see if it failed to explain the Agnipath scheme to the youth. However, we do not support the manner of protest that has caused a lot of damage to public property.”

Earlier in the day, senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had said, “Although we cannot comment on a Central government scheme, the Centre should talk to representatives of the students.”

The JD(U) believes like the Centre had dealt with the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) by taking students’ suggestions on keeping a single examination, it should also address the Agnipath issue before it gets out of hand.

