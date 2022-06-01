After all-party meet, Nitish says Bihar to conduct its own caste census

After an all-party meeting, Bihar government on Wednesday announced that the state would conduct its own caste census after the Centre made it clear that it cannot go ahead with a nationwide exercise in this regard.

After the all-party meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “All nine parties unanimously decided to go ahead with caste census. We would soon get it approved by cabinet and also allocate fund for the purpose. We would duly advertise the process and set a deadline to complete the process”.

The CM said that all Bihar parties including BJP had met the PM last year with the request of conducting nationwide caste census. “Now that Centre has made it clear that nationwide caste census could not be done, we decided to go with state census. There is complete unanimity on it,” he said.

The CM said all-party meeting on the matter was delayed because of local bodies’ elections by two-and-a-half months.

BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad attended the meeting. RJD was represented by leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha. AIMIM Bihar head Akhtarul Iman also attended the meeting.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said: “We had long been demanding caste census. A nationwide census census would have been ideal. But we are satisfied that Bihar is conducting its own caste census”.

Bihar would be third state after Karnataka and Telengana to conduct its own caste census.