2018 Bodhgaya blast: Life in jail for 3, 10 years RI for 5

A special NIA Court on Friday sentenced three people to life and five to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment over their involvement in the January 2018 blast at Bodhgaya.

All the convicts are members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.

The special court of additional district and sessions judge Gurvinder Singh Malhotra sentenced Ahmad Ali, Nur Alam Momin aka Paigambar, and Mohammad Paigambar Sheikh to life imprisonment.

Those who were sent to jail for 10 years included Abdul Karim, Arif Hussain, Dilawar Husaain, Mustafizur Rehman and Mohammad Adil Sheikh — all residents of Murshidabad in West Bengal. All the eight were convicted on December 10 after they confessed to their involvement in the blast. The ninth accused, Mphammad Jehidul Islam, who heads Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh in India, is still facing trial as he has not moved any confessional petition.

NIA special public prosecutor told reporters that they had a strong case with corroborative evidence and confessional statements of the eight convicts.

The explosion had taken place on January 19, 2018, a few metres away from the Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya soon after the Dalai Lama concluded his preaching at the Kalchakra ground. Two monks had suffered minor injuries.