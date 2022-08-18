2014 kidnapping case: Row over pending arrest warrant against new Bihar Law Minister

August 18, 2022 5:42:01 am
A controversy has erupted over the induction of RJD Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kartikeya Singh as Bihar Law Minister even as arrest warrant is pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case in which a chargesheet has already been filed.
Kartikeya was supposed to appear or surrender before a Danapur court on August 16, the day he took oath as Law minister. The court had issued the arrest warrant against Kartikeya on July 14, 2022, directing Mokama police to arrest him. A copy of the order had also been sent to the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police.
On February 19, a judicial magistrate had declared Kartikeya an absconder and issued arrest warrant against him. The Patna High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in 2017.
After opposition parties highlighted the pending arrest warrant, Mokama police admitted to the “lapse” on part of the investigating officer concerned.
Subscriber Only Stories
Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told The Indian Express: “As per this bailable warrant, non-FIR accused Kartikeya Singh had to be produced before the court on August 16.” The next hearing is scheduled for September 1.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Kartikeya, however, told reporters that the Danapur district and sessions court had on August 12 ordered “no coercive action could be taken against him till September 1”. This, however, does not have a bearing on the status of the arrest warrant against him.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said: “I have no knowledge of the matter.”
Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said: “One can see the hint of re-run of the jungle raj. We demand his immediate dismissal as minister.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world
Charge won't stand if woman wore sexually provocative dresses: Kerala court
Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended; he says food was adulterated, unhygienic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Basu meets SSC protesters
Focus on human intelligence: Amit Shah to security top brass
Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s daughter not cooperating in probe: CBI
After 3 of his family died by suicide, Baghpat man writes to President, says cops still harassing him
Urban forest project launched by Rupani in 2019 is now Ram Van
Trinamool govt is involved in multiple scams: Union minister
2 FIRs filed against Azam, others for ‘threatening’ witnesses in 2019 cases
LakhimpurFarm unions to launch protest to demand MoS Ajay Mishra’s sacking
St Xavier’s prof resignation: Panel seeks probe details from police
Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?
Explained: The ‘developed country’ goal