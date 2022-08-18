scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

2014 kidnapping case: Row over pending arrest warrant against new Bihar Law Minister

On February 19, a judicial magistrate had declared Kartikeya an absconder and issued arrest warrant against him. The Patna High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in 2017.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
August 18, 2022 5:42:01 am
Patna, Patna news, RJD, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his sons, Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and state minister Tej Pratap Yadav, in Patna on Wednesday. PTI

A controversy has erupted over the induction of RJD Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kartikeya Singh as Bihar Law Minister even as arrest warrant is pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case in which a chargesheet has already been filed.

Kartikeya was supposed to appear or surrender before a Danapur court on August 16, the day he took oath as Law minister. The court had issued the arrest warrant against Kartikeya on July 14, 2022, directing Mokama police to arrest him. A copy of the order had also been sent to the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police.

On February 19, a judicial magistrate had declared Kartikeya an absconder and issued arrest warrant against him. The Patna High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in 2017.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

After opposition parties highlighted the pending arrest warrant, Mokama police admitted to the “lapse” on part of the investigating officer concerned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told The Indian Express: “As per this bailable warrant, non-FIR accused Kartikeya Singh had to be produced before the court on August 16.” The next hearing is scheduled for September 1.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Kartikeya, however, told reporters that the Danapur district and sessions court had on August 12 ordered “no coercive action could be taken against him till September 1”. This, however, does not have a bearing on the status of the arrest warrant against him.

Advertisement

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said: “I have no knowledge of the matter.”

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said: “One can see the hint of re-run of the jungle raj. We demand his immediate dismissal as minister.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:42:01 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?
Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Siachen hero's cremation after 38 years

Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife

‘Illegals and a threat’: Why Minister Hardeep Puri’s tweets made the BJP squirm

‘Illegals and a threat’: Why Minister Hardeep Puri’s tweets made the BJP squirm

Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world
An Expert Explains

Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world

SC: Can't stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?

SC: Can't stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?

What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?
Explained

What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?

Charge won't stand if woman wore sexually provocative dresses: Kerala court
Sexual harassment case

Charge won't stand if woman wore sexually provocative dresses: Kerala court

Jharkhand to not re-notify Netarhat Army firing range

Jharkhand to not re-notify Netarhat Army firing range

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended; he says food was adulterated, unhygienic

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended; he says food was adulterated, unhygienic

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement