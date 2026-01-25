17-year-old succumbs week after being set on fire in Patna; acquaintance arrested

The victim, a Class 10 student, was undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where she died after six days. “She had sustained around 72% burn injuries,” the SDPO said.

A 17-year-old girl succumbed to severe burn injuries in Patna late Thursday night, nearly a week after she was allegedly set on fire by a young man following a dispute, police have said.

A case has been registered on the basis of the victim’s statement, in the incident that occurred on January 17 in the Gopalpur police station area, and further investigation is underway, Patna Sadar SDPO-2 Ranjan Kumar told The Indian Express, adding that the accused surrendered before a court on January 23.

According to police, the victim alleged that a man from the same village intercepted her on the road and insisted on speaking to her.