At least 17 die in lightning strikes in Bihar, Nitish expresses grief

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 17 persons in lightning and thunderstorm related incidents in the state.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has also been announced for the next of the kin of each deceased.
आंधी तथा वज्रपात से भागलपुर में 6, वैशाली में 3, खगड़िया में 2, कटिहार में 1, सहरसा में 1, मधेपुरा में 1, बांका में 2 और मुंगेर में 1 व्यक्ति की मृत्यु दुःखद। प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना है। सभी मृतक के परिजनों को तत्काल 4-4 लाख रू० अनुग्रह अनुदान दिया जाएगा। (1/2)
— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 19, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Bhagalpur district has reported the maximum number of six deaths, followed by Vaishali (three), Banka and Khagaria (two each) and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa (one each).
The deaths have happened since Saturday night.
