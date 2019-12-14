Patna students demonstrate after girl alleges gangrape

Police lathi charge students at a protest in Patna. Nagendra Kumar Singh Police lathi charge students at a protest in Patna. Nagendra Kumar Singh

Hundreds of students of various colleges in Patna took to the streets on Friday after an undergraduate student alleged gangrape by a student she was in a relationship with and three others on 9 December. The victim’s father lodged a case on Thursday.

Two of the accused have surrendered before the court, police said.

The girl said in the FIR she was in a relationship with one of the accused, Bipul Kumar, from six months and on December 9, he called her to his residence, where she was allegedly gangraped bu him and three others.

On Friday, students from the Patna University Students’ Union and other student unions took to the streets demanding action. The police had to resort to mild lathicharge to disperse them.

Additional SP Swarn Prabhat said: “Two accused surrendered. We are conducting raids to arrest the two others.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App