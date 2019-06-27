Patna: Driver of speeding XUV beaten to death after car mows down 3 kids sleeping on footpath

A driver was allegedly beaten to death by a mob after he lost control of his speeding car and mowed down three children who were sleeping on a footpath in Kumhrar area of Patna in the early hours of Thursday. His co-passenger was also beaten up by slum dwellers and is in critical condition. A fourth child injured in the accident was admitted to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Halendra Manjhi (9), Rohit Manjhi (13) and Raju Manjhi (11). Manish Manjhi (10) was critically injured.

The driver, identified as Saurav Ganguli, was a resident of Nawada. Ganguli was en route Fatuha to write his graduation examination papers when, at around 1.15 am Thursday, he lost control of his speeding XUV 500 and ran over three children at Zakiul Haq Slum colony. The car rammed into an electricity pole which also fell down due to the impact of high speed.

Manish Kumar, the co-passenger, is undergoing treatment.

Patna City additional SP Baliram Choudhary said, “The accident took place because of negligence of the driver. It seems he was sleepy while driving. The car had climbed the about two-feet high footpath.”