Patiala Military Literature Festival concludes

On the concluding day of Patiala’s first Military Literature Festival, GOC of Black Elephant Division of Indian Army Major General Puneet Ahuja along with other dignitaries paid tributes to the martyrs by offering floral garlands at the War Memorial complex Cenotaph of Patiala State Forces and Black Elephant situated in YPS Chowk.

Later, the Brave Heart Ride Motorcycle Rally of about 140 bike riders gathered at the Polo Ground and was flagged off by Ahuja. The rally completed a circuit of about 26 km in Patiala city and ended at the place of the Military Literature Festival at Khalsa College.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that the purpose of the Brave Heart Motorcycle Ride Rally organized by the Military Literature Festival Association, the Indian Army and the district administration was to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers in 75 years since country’s independence. It was also to inspire the youth to lead a disciplined and safe future free from drugs by encouraging them to explore adventure, she added.

Meanwhile, at the Clarion Call Theatre event, documentary films describing the passion, spirit and bravery of military history were also shown to the students. The films included ‘Men of Honour’, ‘Indian Navy’, ‘Baaz’, ‘Nirchay Kar Apni Jeet Karon’, ‘Women’s Day Special’, ‘Indian Navy Conquering Seas’, ‘Jabaaj Hum Chale’, ‘Siachen Special And Operation Meghdoot’, ‘Kargil’ and ‘Indian Army Invisible But Effective’.