Saturday, April 30, 2022
Day after Patiala clashes, Fatehgarh Sahib district on alert

Fatehgarh Sahib is a stronghold of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and the party’s president Simranjeet Singh Mann lives here. It is considered a sensitive district.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: April 30, 2022 1:16:08 pm
During the Patiala clashes on Friday. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

A day after violent clashes in Patiala between members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and Sikh activists and Nihangs, security was beefed up in Fatehgarh Sahib district with police personnel being deputed at sensitive areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Ravjot Grewal said they were monitoring the situation closely and there were no issues in the district. She added that she had directed all the station house officers in the district to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Fatehgarh Sahib is a stronghold of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and the party’s president Simranjeet Singh Mann lives here. It is considered a sensitive district.

Clarifying about the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the SSP said that no preventive measures were imposed.

