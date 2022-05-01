Patiala clash ‘mastermind’ Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested from Mohali

The alleged mastermind behind the violent clashes in Patiala has been arrested, Patiala range inspector general M S Chhina said in a press conference Sunday.

Chhina said more than 20 police teams under the supervision of SPs and DSPs were on the trail of Barjinder Singh Parwana who was held in Mohali and formally arrested after being brought to Patiala. He would be produced before a court, the IG added.

Clashes had broken out between members of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), who had called for an “anti-Khalistan” march, and Sikh activists and Nihangs outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday. The incident had led to stone-pelting by both sides, the police had said, adding that at least four persons, including two policemen, were injured. It is the first major law-and-order incident in the state under the new AAP government.

The IG said that as many as six more accused, including Parwana’s accomplice Shankar Bhardwaj and one Gaggi Pandit who had circulated a hate speech on social media, were arrested in the wake of six FIRs lodged after the Patiala violence, taking the total number of arrests to nine.

Shiv Sena (Bal Thackerey) working president Harish Singla – who was expelled from the organisation after the violence – was arrested on Friday evening.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Deepak Parik said key conspirators and rumour-mongers from both sides had been arrested and further investigation was on.

IG Chhina said technical gadgets and CCTV footage were being examined and the police would ensure that “no innocent person is arrested and no guilty is spared.” He added that all those involved in the violence would be “identified, arrested, put on trial and we will make sure they are convicted”.

The IG and Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who was also present during the press conference, appealed to the public to be cautious against sharing anything that would cause hate and refrain from circulating such information before checking with the administration.