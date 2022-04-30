Patiala clash: Top cops shunted out; internet, messaging services suspended till 6 pm

Three top police officers of Patiala district were transferred on Saturday, a day after violent clashes broke out between members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), who had called for an “anti-Khalistan” march, and Sikh activists and Nihangs outside the Kali Mata temple.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann transferred the Inspector General of Police (IG), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patiala with immediate effect. In an order, Mann replaced them with Mukhwinder Singh Chinna (IG), Deepak Parik (SSP) and Wazir Singh (SP).

Meanwhile, internet and messaging services were also suspended till 6 pm. A government notification read, “Whereas, there is likelihood of tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity within the limits of district Patiala due to the recent law and order events… I, Anurag Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Home Affairs & Justice, do hereby order suspension of the (i) Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA) (ii) all SMS services and (iii) all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls from 9.30 am to 6 pm on 30th April 2022.”

Saying the measure was taken to “thwart the designs and activities of anti-national and anti-social groups/elements and maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life”, the order added: “It has become necessary to take all necessary steps and measures to maintain law and order due to unavoidable circumstances in the Patiala district in public interest, by stopping the spread of misinformation and rumours, through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of violent/volatile nature who can cause serious loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities.”

An 11-hour curfew had been imposed in Patiala from 7 pm on Friday after the police fired several rounds in the air to avert the clash. The incident was the first major law-and-order incident in the state under the new AAP government. While the CM called for an “immediate probe” and directed officials to ensure that those guilty are not spared, the Opposition Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal criticised the state government for what they described was “anarchy”.

An 11-hour curfew was also imposed in Patiala from 7 pm on Friday after the police fired several rounds in the air to avert the clash. (Express Photo By Harmeet Sodhi) An 11-hour curfew was also imposed in Patiala from 7 pm on Friday after the police fired several rounds in the air to avert the clash. (Express Photo By Harmeet Sodhi)

The incident, which saw stone-pelting and brandishing of swords, had injured at least four people, including two policemen.