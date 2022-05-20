Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders at Patiala court after being sentenced in road rage case

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday surrendered before the Patiala court after he was sentenced to a one-year jail term in a road rage case of 1988 by the Supreme Court.

Sidhu reached the district court, which is close to his residence, accompanied by some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema, news agency PTI reported. Cheema drove Sidhu to the court in an SUV. A few of his supporters had also turned up at his residence on Friday morning, while his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu sought more time from the Supreme Court to surrender, saying he had some medical issues to settle. Justice Khanwilkar asked him to file a formal application and make the request before Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. “File a formal application… and mention before the Chief Justice’s court, then we will see,” said the court.

The apex court on Thursday enhanced his punishment to a year’s rigorous imprisonment four years after it let off Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 over the death of a 65-year-old man in a road rage case of 1988. This came on a plea from the victim’s family.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul had said “some material aspects which were required to be taken note of appear to have been somehow missed out at the stage of sentencing, such as the then 25-year-old cricketer’s “physical fitness”.