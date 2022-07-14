Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2 years in jail for 2003 human trafficking case

By: Express Web Desk | Patiala |
Updated: July 14, 2022 5:47:55 pm
Singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a human trafficking case of 2003. He has been taken into police custody by Patiala police. His application for bail was also rejected by Patiala court. He will be sent to Patiala jail.
